Let’s get the party started

As Nelson Mandela Bay gears up for bumper season-opening festivities on Monday, the municipality is pulling out all the stops to ensure a safe and peaceful event.

The SPAR Summer Nathi (enjoy summer with us) festive launch, which is due to kick off at Hobie Beach at 4pm, is part of five municipal festive season events.

The show stopper of the season opener will be a spectacular fireworks display at 8pm and a host of performances by top Port Elizabeth and national music acts.

There will also be a Mardi Gras parade from Bayworld to Hobie Beach at 7pm.

Singing sensation Lady Zamar will be the headline act of the evening, supported by a number of musicians and DJs, among them DJ Advent.

Municipal spokesperson Kupido Baron said the municipality was excited to offer a jam-packed entertainment programme for Nelson Mandela Bay residents and thousands of visitors to the city.

“With this year’s exciting edition of a parade from Bayworld to Hobie Beach added to the opening of the season programme, there are also more than 100 artists who form part of the procession and we are hoping that patrons at facilities along the route will enjoy the festivities,” Baron said.

He said metro police, traffic law enforcement, fire and emergency, security and disaster management officials would be out in force, working closely to prevent crime.

“We wish everyone an enjoyable festive season and trust that they will do so responsibly as roadblocks will be in place and crime-prevention strategies will be implemented,” Baron said.

“In an attempt to lessen the traumatic experience for young children when they lose sight of their parents, for the first time this year we are implementing armbands for children with the contact details of their parents printed on them.”

Metro police chief director Yolanda Faro said foot patrols would be conducted at and around the event, with vehicle patrols on the outer perimeter and in surrounding areas.

“Metro police officers posted to the Summerstrand area will be deployed from when the day shift commences at 6am until the completion of the event,” she said.

“Parents must keep their children with them at all times and not allow them to wander off on their own,” Faro said, urging parents to make use of the armbands to help identify their children.

She cautioned revellers to keep valuables on their person to a minimum, and to be on the lookout for pickpockets.

“Be at all times aware of your surroundings, don’t become a victim of an opportunistic crime.

“All our beaches are alcohol-free areas — we are not saying don’t enjoy yourselves, but do it in a responsible manner.

“Do not bring your own fireworks, also do not allow kids to play with fireworks,” Faro said.

Musicians who will be sharing the stage with the event headliners include Port Elizabeth artists Mleister and Chansa.

Home-grown band Zimsto ERoofini said they were honoured to be part of the season-opening event.

“We are so excited about this evening, especially because it is our first time performing on the opening-season stage,” they said.

Zimsto ERoofini will be performing at 5pm.

Other events in the Summer Nathi programme include a Christmas Picnic in the Park at Happy Valley on December 22, the Uitenhage Picnic at the Willow Dam the next day, the Ebubeleni Urban Festival at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium from December 27-29 and two New Year’s Eve events — at Hobie Beach and Wells Estate — on December 31.