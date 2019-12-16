Alfred Nzo mayor wins court battle against his mother
ANC regional chair and Alfred Nzo district municipal mayor Sixolile Mehlomakhulu, who was served with an interim protection order by his 87-year-old mother in September for alleged abuse, has been cleared.
Magistrate Buyiselo Somacala of KwaBhaca magistrate's court ruled that the applicant, Mvulazana Sylvia Mehlomakhulu, had not satisfied the court with her evidence...
