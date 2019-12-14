Sorry, we can't answer your call right now - Eskom staff are at a Xmas lunch

An exasperated Johannesburg resident, who had been without electricity for two days, went to the Morningside Eskom depot on Friday to enquire why his logged complaint had not been answered - only to find the technical staff were having a Christmas luncheon.

He was told they would go back on duty when they finished at 4pm.

Numerous questions to the national and provincial Eskom spokespersons as to whether a Christmas party had hindered repairs to the power supply went unanswered. Instead the response that SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE received was that customers should not visit depots and that the fault had been fixed.

Several Morningside residents confirmed on Saturday that the power had indeed been restored - 46 hours later.

National spokesperson Dikatso Mothae said on Friday she was not aware of a Christmas party, but would get Gauteng spokesperson Reneiloe Semenya to contact SowetanLIVE's sister publisher TimesLIVE.