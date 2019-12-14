SA tech entrepreneur Eran Eyal convicted of multimillion-dollar fraud in US

A SA businessman has been convicted in a New York court of defrauding investors of millions of dollars through three investment schemes, including a $42.5m (R615m) initial coin offering (ICO).

Eran Eyal, 44, the founder of Springleap and Shopin, pleaded guilty this week to all three schemes after he was initially charged in August 2018 with stealing $600,000 from investors.

The former Capetonian, who moved to New York in 2014, was not jailed but as part of the plea agreement he has to refund the $600,000 to the four Springleap investors he defrauded.

He has also had to step down as CEO of retail blockchain start-up Shopin and has been banned from raising capital or serving in any position of authority in any New York business for three years.