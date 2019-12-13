VIDEO | Hard Livings leader Rashied Staggie shot dead, daughter confirms

Staggie's daughter, Ingrid Carolus, appeared outside the gangster's house in London Road about two hours after the shooting screaming: “He's dead, he's dead!”

Police at the scene also said Staggie was killed.

“He couldn't have survived, that car is riddled with bullets,” one officer said.

A photograph of Staggie receiving medical treatment showed him with a wound to the head.

The front of his short-sleeved shirt was soaked in blood.