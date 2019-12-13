VIDEO | Hard Livings leader Rashied Staggie shot dead, daughter confirms
Rashied Staggie, former leader of the notorious Hard Livings gang, was shot dead on Friday in the Cape Town suburb of Salt River.
Staggie, 60, died in the same street where his twin brother, Rashaad, was shot and burnt alive by People Against Gangsterism and Drugs (Pagad) demonstrators in 1996.
Staggie's daughter, Ingrid Carolus, appeared outside the gangster's house in London Road about two hours after the shooting screaming: “He's dead, he's dead!”
Police at the scene also said Staggie was killed.
“He couldn't have survived, that car is riddled with bullets,” one officer said.
A photograph of Staggie receiving medical treatment showed him with a wound to the head.
The front of his short-sleeved shirt was soaked in blood.
The gangster was sitting in a car outside his house in London Road when he was shot.
“The CCTV footage from his house shows two guys approached the car and sprayed him with bullets just after 9am,” said a police officer on the scene.
Photographs showed at least 11 bullet holes in the windscreen of the silver Toyota Yaris sedan and one in the bonnet.
The police source said: “His son then rushed him to hospital hoping that he would survive. Rival gangs have been after his blood for a while. He was also worried about his safety, the cameras at his house are testimony to that.”
The police officer said the driver of the vehicle Staggie was sitting in was unscathed. “He got out of the car and ran for cover,” said the source.
“You can clearly see that they were after Staggie. After the shooting, the man can be seen on the footage walking up the street.”
The shooting came hours after Hard Livings leader Ballie Tips was killed with two shots to the head in Westridge, Mitchells Plain, on Thursday evening.
Staggie and other high-ranking Hard Livings members gathered at the scene of Tips' execution, on the corner of Silversands and De Duin roads, while the gangster's body was still there.
Police closed London Road after Friday's shooting as detectives began combing the area for clues. The car in which Staggie was shot was moved to the side of the road.
A neighbour who witnessed the attack said Staggie's death could affect the Cape minstrels celebrations over new year.
The man, who was washing a car a few metres away and asked not to be named, said: “The coons will be affected by this shooting.
“There are many gangsters in the minstrels. People are fighting for drug turfs. I am worried about my son growing up in this community. But generally, Salt River is quiet.”
Marchers allegedly told paramedics: “Don't treat him, he kills our children.”
A family member, who declined to be named, said on Friday: “It's painful because his twin brother was killed in the same street in the 90s.”
Rashaad Staggie died at the hands of Pagad marchers outside his house at 20 London Road on August 4, 1996.
Rashied Staggie, former leader of the notorious Hard Livings gang, was shot several times in the Cape Town suburb of Salt River on December 02 2019. TimesLIVE was unable to confirm if he had survived or died on the way to hospital. Staggie's shooting came hours after Hard Livings leader Ballie Tips was killed with two shots in the head in Westridge, Mitchells Plain.