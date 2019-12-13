Court delay as Mongameli Bobani's lawyers remove judge's papers

PREMIUM

An urgent application to have Mongameli Bobani reinstated as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor was delayed on Friday morning after it was discovered that his legal team had removed court papers out of the judge's file.



A furious acting judge Lisa Ntsepe said what had transpired was highly unprofessional and that she had been unable to read through the papers — and prepare for the matter — because they had been removed...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.