BREAKING | Hard Livings leader Rashied Staggie shot in Salt River

Rashied Staggie, former leader of the notorious Hard Livings gang, was shot on Friday in the Cape Town suburb of Salt River.

Staggie's shooting came hours after Hard Livings leader Ballie Tips was killed with two shots to the head in Westridge, Mitchells Plain.

Staggie and other high-ranking Hard Livings members gathered at the scene of Tips' execution, on the corner of Silversands and De Duin roads, while the gangster's body was still there.

Staggie's twin brother, Rashaad, was shot and burned alive by members of People Against Gangsterism and Drugs in Salt River in 1996.

This is a developing story.

