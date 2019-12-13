Bay citizens have spoken’

PREMIUM

Ousted Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani knew about the motion of no confidence that eventually unseated him last week from as far back as August.



This was said by the DA, which has argued that Bobani’s application challenging his removal on the grounds that he was not given the required 10 days’ notice should fall by the wayside...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.