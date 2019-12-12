Yacht firm boss plays blame game

PREMIUM

They spent their retirement savings on a luxury R9m catamaran, but all an Australian couple walked away with was a container with a few unfinished items inside.



Wayne Saunders and Fiona Searson are just two of a string of investors who claim to have lost millions when a luxury yacht construction company in St Francis Bay went under...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.