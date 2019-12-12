Teenage boys arrested for huge Metrorail trains blaze

After releasing CCTV footage from the aftermath of the torching of Cape Town trains, police believe they have nabbed those behind the attack.

Western Cape police said on Wednesday they had arrested two teenage boys, aged 14 and 15, who are believed to be the main suspects behind the torching of 18 train carriages last month.

The boys were “recognised” by a community member who saw CCTV footage of the arson attack, which was circulated on social media, said Brig Novela Potelwa.

“The community member alerted the police,” Potelwa said.

Metrorail had offered a R100,000 reward to anyone who could assist them in identifying the suspects.

It was not immediately clear whether the community member had claimed the cash.