Lives destroyed by convicted child rapist

The bleeding and unconscious six-year-old was later found under a pile of rubbish by concerned community members.

Later, at Dora Nginza Hospital, the little girl was able to tell her mother where her friend was being held.

Police arrived at Tyane’s shack at about 3am on September 21, 2017 where they found the five-year-old tied up and naked under a blanket on his bed.

Mtshutshwane told the court on Thursday that the ordeal had left lasting psychological and emotional scars on the two girls, who showed a lack of emotion and had become withdrawn.

Mtshutshwane said the six-year-old did not have the psychological understanding of what had happened to her and would in all likelihood suffer from depression when she learns that she was a victim of rape.

She had spent a month at the KwaNobuhle Outreach Centre recovering from her injuries before a proper social worker assessment could be compiled.

According to Mtshutshwane, the child’s mother had begun abusing alcohol as a means to cope with what had happened to her daughter.

Mtshutshwane said the impact on the five-year-old was severe and she had been suppressing the feelings of trauma she had experienced.

“She always shies away from [talking about] what happened because of the pain she suffered.

“Reliving this trauma could lead to turning to drugs, prostitution and dropping out of school,” Mtshutshwane said.

In mitigation of sentencing, Tyane’s defence attorney Khaya Saziwa told the court that his client had seven children of his own, two of whom had died while he was in custody.

According to Saziwa, his client suffered from asthma and only had one functioning lung. Tyane’s ill health had allegedly deteriorated while in custody, Saziwa said.

“It will be inhumane to allow [Tyane] to remain in custody until his death,” Saziwa said.

State prosecutor Megan September, in aggravation of sentencing, said Tyane had violated the two girls in the most horrific way and had shown no remorse for his actions.

“[Tyane] clearly did not feel anything for these children.

“He has shown no remorse and has not taken any responsibility for his actions,” September said.

September asked that Tyane receive at least life sentences for the rape counts alone.

Tyane is expected to be sentenced on January 22 2020.