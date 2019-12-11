Woman takes on police over broken gate, front door

A Somerset East woman is threatening to take legal action against local police for allegedly breaking her door during a raid.

A criminal probe has been launched amid claims by the homeowner, Nombulelo Ngcipe, 50, that R4,000 went missing during the police raid on November 27.

Police stormed the house in Mnandi Location in what they said was a clampdown on illegal alcohol trading.

A devastated Ngcipe on Wednesday said police had arrived at her house and allegedly forced open her windows and broke open her front door.

“I was out and got a call from a person that the police were in my yard. They then left and came back with a tommy bar.

“I was told by my neighbours that they then cut open the burglar gate and broke open the door,” she said, crying.

“I am really so shocked by this. They are meant to be protecting us but instead, they do this.”

Ngcipe said that after receiving news of the police in the yard, she rushed home.