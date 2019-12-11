Woman takes on police over broken gate, front door
A Somerset East woman is threatening to take legal action against local police for allegedly breaking her door during a raid.
A criminal probe has been launched amid claims by the homeowner, Nombulelo Ngcipe, 50, that R4,000 went missing during the police raid on November 27.
Police stormed the house in Mnandi Location in what they said was a clampdown on illegal alcohol trading.
A devastated Ngcipe on Wednesday said police had arrived at her house and allegedly forced open her windows and broke open her front door.
“I was out and got a call from a person that the police were in my yard. They then left and came back with a tommy bar.
“I was told by my neighbours that they then cut open the burglar gate and broke open the door,” she said, crying.
“I am really so shocked by this. They are meant to be protecting us but instead, they do this.”
Ngcipe said that after receiving news of the police in the yard, she rushed home.
“I went to the house and contacted my lawyer as I did not know why or what they were doing here.
“They gave me a search warrant, which I threw away because I was just so angry. They say that I was selling alcohol. I sell curtains and not alcohol.
“They left and I noticed R 4,000 missing in my kitchen. It was money I made from selling curtains.”
Ngcipe said she had gone to the police station and opened a case.
“I am talking to my lawyer about this to find a way forward.”
The family attorney, who declined to be named, said this was the second similar incident in the area.
“We are looking at civil action but at this stage we are getting all the facts together. These police are running about doing as they want and it is unacceptable,” he said.
“We are not stating that the police took the money. The windows were open so it is possible something else took place. This is why we need police to investigate.”
Police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni said that alcohol and drugs had been identified as the biggest contributors in the rise of crime.
Tonjeni said that the team were busy with alcohol-related trading compliance inspections to combat the illegal sale of alcohol.
“The allegations levelled against the police are serious and will be investigated. A case of housebreaking has since been opened by the complainant and is being investigated by the detectives, while the operation was undertaken by the visible policing unit members.
“The complainant is also free to open another case if she discovers some items missing in her house,” he said.
Tonjeni was unable to respond to further questions, saying it could jeopardise the case.