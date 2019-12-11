'Sabotage'! Eskom insider blamed for costing SA 2,000MW: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday blamed “sabotage” as one of the reasons SA was plunged into a load-shedding crisis this week.

Speaking at Eskom's Megawatt Park headquarters, Ramaphosa said that an Eskom insider disconnected infrastructure, which resulted in a loss of 2,000MW of power.

“We must investigate the sabotage,” he said.

“I have instructed that the sabotage acts be investigated and that Eskom must immediately work with SAPS and the intelligence service to find out exactly how anyone within Eskom could have disconnected the instrument that has led to the loss of 2,000MW.”