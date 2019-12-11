Moving memorial for DA councillor Ngumbela

“She was a mother and her heart was open,” Nelson Mandela Bay COPE councillor Siyasanga Sijadu said at a memorial service held for Koleka Ngumbela on Tuesday.

Several speakers spoke kindly of the 69-year-old DA councillor, who died on Tuesday last week after battling an illness.

They highlighted her kind nature, impeccable style and belief in God.

The memorial service was held at the Lillian Ngoyi Community Sports Centre in Kwazakhele.

Her 35-year-old daughter, Phindiwe Ngumbela, said Ngumbela would be remembered for her firm belief..

“Our mother gave us everything, and most important was her teachings and values to always respect people regardless,” Phindiwe said.

She said Ngumbela had been a dedicated DA member and a mother to all.

Siyasanga Sijadu described her as the kindest of all Bay councillors.

“I don’t think there could be anyone who could come forward and speak badly about her.

“She was a mother and her heart was open,” Sijadu said.

She described Ngumbela as elegant and exceptional woman who had led by example.

“It hurts to know I will never see her again, but her fighting spirit will remain there and we thank her family for allowing us to have a piece of her,” Sijadu said.