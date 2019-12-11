Lake Farm Centre continues to skill the handicapped

When Lifa Mapu walked through the doors of the Lake Farm Centre in Port Elizabeth 15 years ago with a “mental disability”, no-one anticipated him becoming the guardian angel of fellow residents.

This is just one of many heartwarming stories of the 90 residents who live at the Lake Farm Centre for intellectually and physically challenged adults.

Lake Farm house parent John West said when social services brought Lifa to the centre, he had been presented as someone who was intellectually challenged.

“But the more time I spent with him, the more I realised he was an extremely bright person who was just traumatised,” he said.

Mapu was 21 when he arrived at the centre, having suffered a childhood of severe trauma while growing up in a Port Elizabeth informal settlement with an alcoholic mother, West said.

“He used to be very scared and suffered a lot of anxiety attacks, but over the years he has really come out of his shell and helps around a lot, even with bathing some of the residents who are physically challenged,” West added.

Now a 36-year-old with a passion for pottery and painting, and an interest in photography, Mapu is also part of the centre’s music band which performs at events and malls around the Bay.

“I love it [here] ... I have made many friends and I love to help them with things they can’t do,” he said.

“Just recently, we celebrated the birthday of [one of my friends] but I missed the celebration because I was watching a TV show about Jesus.”