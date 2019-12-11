Lake Farm Centre continues to skill the handicapped
When Lifa Mapu walked through the doors of the Lake Farm Centre in Port Elizabeth 15 years ago with a “mental disability”, no-one anticipated him becoming the guardian angel of fellow residents.
This is just one of many heartwarming stories of the 90 residents who live at the Lake Farm Centre for intellectually and physically challenged adults.
Lake Farm house parent John West said when social services brought Lifa to the centre, he had been presented as someone who was intellectually challenged.
“But the more time I spent with him, the more I realised he was an extremely bright person who was just traumatised,” he said.
Mapu was 21 when he arrived at the centre, having suffered a childhood of severe trauma while growing up in a Port Elizabeth informal settlement with an alcoholic mother, West said.
“He used to be very scared and suffered a lot of anxiety attacks, but over the years he has really come out of his shell and helps around a lot, even with bathing some of the residents who are physically challenged,” West added.
Now a 36-year-old with a passion for pottery and painting, and an interest in photography, Mapu is also part of the centre’s music band which performs at events and malls around the Bay.
“I love it [here] ... I have made many friends and I love to help them with things they can’t do,” he said.
“Just recently, we celebrated the birthday of [one of my friends] but I missed the celebration because I was watching a TV show about Jesus.”
Mapu is one of the orphaned residents who are fully dependent on the centre, while some receive a state grant and visit their families for Christmas.
West said: “Some of the residents don’t really have families and are not receiving grants, so they are entirely dependent on the centre to provide for all their needs, from medical bills to food and clothing.
“They are with us from the day they join until they pass on, because they have nowhere else to go.”
The centre needs financial donations for the daily running of the centre throughout the year and to provide for residents who have nowhere to go during the festive season.
“We try to make Christmas special for our residents who don’t have families to visit,” West said.
“This year we have about 20 orphaned residents whom we are taking for a day picnic and braai at Kragga Kamma Game Reserve for Christmas and they’ll spend the day with people from churches and receive gifts.”
He said the centre normally booked a four-day getaway in a holiday house, but could not afford it this year.
Mapu’s pottery creations are among many handcrafted items residents sell to raise funds.
From knitting, hydroponic vegetable growing and spinning to baking and confectionery, Lake Farm residents are trained in a variety of skills from when they join the centre in Kragga Kamma Road.
The residents are also taught to read and write through the Reach Teach Read literacy programme.
“We shift them around in different workshops to identify what they enjoy most and so they don’t get bored with doing the same thing over and over,” West said.
Residents’ work is placed in the centre’s craft shop, with fresh produce from the farm also sold to the public in the adjoining coffee shop.
The centre’s second-hand shop, bookshop and other facilities are all run by staff and volunteers, and are open to the public on weekends from 10am to 12.30pm.
Lake Farm Centre is one of the charities that responded to a call by The Herald to request assistance as part of The Herald Christmas Cheer Campaign.
To donate to the centre, contact Marjorie (Maggie) Moore on 081-466-1044.