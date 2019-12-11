Eskom: Not one bright spark in sight
As load-shedding crisis deepens, Ramaphosa cuts short Egypt trip
As Eskom warned that load-shedding could be with us for up to two years, President Cyril Ramaphosa cut short his planned two-day trip to Egypt to deal with the crisis that could tip SA into a recession.
Ramaphosa, who arrived in Egypt on Tuesday morning, was set to return SA later in the day.
The presidency said Ramaphosa would meet the board and management of the national power utility on Wednesday when he will be briefed on plans to mitigate and resolve the power crisis.
The president will also visit the operations centre at Eskom headquarters at Megawatt Park in Gauteng.
Late on Monday, Ramaphosa said he had received an update on the situation leading to the implementation of stage 6 load-shedding across the country.
“The president has been in constant communication with the minister of public enterprises and the leadership of the electricity utility on the state of the national grid and on the work being done to address the current crisis,” the presidency said.
Ramaphosa’s return to SA comes amid calls by the DA and citizens for him to cut short his trip and address the issue.
The DA’s interim leader, John Steenhuisen, said the implementation of stage 6 load-shedding was devastating for an already struggling economy.
“The country is asking what exactly is going on, and we deserve full transparency on this threat to national stability,” Steenhuisen said.
“In these extraordinary circumstances, we call for parliament to urgently be reconvened for President Ramaphosa to address parliament and the nation on this escalating crisis.
“The president must come clean on exactly what the structural problems at Eskom are and how his government plans to address them within the coming days.”
Several efforts to turn around the heavily indebted state electricity utility have stalled, after years of state capture and mismanagement during former president Jacob Zuma’s tenure.
Eskom spokesperson Dikatso Mothae said on Tuesday it would take up to two years to see the full benefits of the power utility’s recovery plan — until then the public could expect load-shedding.
Mothae said Eskom’s emergency response command and technical team had been working around the clock to stabilise the grid.
She said the country’s generating plants remained unpredictable and unreliable because of poor maintenance.
“We didn’t do enough maintenance over many years.
“The plants are unreliable because they haven’t been maintained for a long time, but we do have a recovery plan in place that will try to turn that around so we maintain these units adequately for long-term sustainability,” Mothae said.
Eskom, which generates about 95% of SA’s electricity, will be led by a new CEO, Nampac boss Andre de Ruyter, from January 15.
Among other challenges facing De Ruyter is the imperative of cutting Eskom’s costs and reorganising its divisions for improved efficiencies.
The government has also released an integrated resource plan to map out how SA will meet its energy needs up to 2030.
Eskom said the move to stage 6 rotational load-shedding, which has never before been implemented in SA, was due to a “shortage of capacity” caused by flooding.
It also said it had suffered a technical problem at the Medupi power station, which had affected additional supply.
The embattled utility has listed several other reasons for load-shedding.
On Thursday last week, when stage 2 cuts were implemented, Eskom said unplanned breakdowns had left the system “severely constrained”.
Going into the weekend, Eskom implemented stage 4 load-shedding, saying heavy rains had caused coal-handling issues at some power stations because coal had become wet.
Stage 4 rotational load-shedding requires 4,000MW to be shed from national grid at any one time.
Under stage 6, this increases to 6,000MW, and stages 7 and 8 require 7,000MW and 8,000MW respectively to be shed.
If stage 6 load-shedding — or, even worse, stages 7 and 8 — become a reality, South Africans can expect to be in the dark for longer periods, and possibly more frequently.
Asked what this meant for consumers in terms of how many times they would be without power and for how long, energy expert Chris Yelland said it was difficult to be precise because the duration and incidence of load-shedding would differ depending on where one lived.
For example, customers in Johannesburg might be without power for longer periods at a time (up to six-hour blocks instead of the usual four hours), while those in eThekwini might be down for the usual two hours at a time, but more frequently than under stage 4.
“It varies based on the individual municipality and on Eskom — and I have no clarity on this matter yet,” Yelland said.
“All I can said is that the higher the load-shedding stage, the greater the amount of load that has to be shed at any one time.
“What this means, essentially, for the customer, is that they are going to be shed more often, and for a longer number of hours a day. And that’s all one can say,” he said.
Yelland said extended load-shedding would have other knock-on effects.
“This causes massive traffic problems. It causes systems to fail and causes huge losses for businesses.”
He said though many businesses had installed generators to lessen the effects of load-shedding, this came at a big cost — without added benefit.
Yelland said this reflected in low growth, as shown in the contraction of the economy in the first and third quarters of 2019.
To add to the frustration and anger of customers, four substations in Gauteng exploded and caught fire in the past week.
In the early hours of Tuesday morning, the Pretoria CBD and a large part of north-western Pretoria were hit by a power outage because of a fire at the Kwagga substation.
Power supply to several northern Johannesburg suburbs was affected by an explosion at the Brynorth substation on Saturday, and a fire at the Peter Road substation on Friday resulted in widespread outages on the West Rand.
City Power said its technicians had also been called out to “another equipment failure that blew up at Rhinoceros switching substation in Roodepoort” on Sunday.
“It’s suspected the explosion on the panel happened when equipment couldn’t handle the rush of current during restorations after load-shedding,” City Power said.
On Monday, visitors were stuck on top of Table Mountain in Cape Town after a backup generator failed to kick in.
The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company said the group was safely brought down from the mountain.
“Power surges are believed to have caused the failure of our generator.
“Visitors who were at the bottom waiting to go up are being offered free tickets for an alternative day.”