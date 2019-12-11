Eskom: Not one bright spark in sight

As Eskom warned that load-shedding could be with us for up to two years, President Cyril Ramaphosa cut short his planned two-day trip to Egypt to deal with the crisis that could tip SA into a recession.

Ramaphosa, who arrived in Egypt on Tuesday morning, was set to return SA later in the day.

The presidency said Ramaphosa would meet the board and management of the national power utility on Wednesday when he will be briefed on plans to mitigate and resolve the power crisis.

The president will also visit the operations centre at Eskom headquarters at Megawatt Park in Gauteng.

Late on Monday, Ramaphosa said he had received an update on the situation leading to the implementation of stage 6 load-shedding across the country.

“The president has been in constant communication with the minister of public enterprises and the leadership of the electricity utility on the state of the national grid and on the work being done to address the current crisis,” the presidency said.

Ramaphosa’s return to SA comes amid calls by the DA and citizens for him to cut short his trip and address the issue.

The DA’s interim leader, John Steenhuisen, said the implementation of stage 6 load-shedding was devastating for an already struggling economy.

“The country is asking what exactly is going on, and we deserve full transparency on this threat to national stability,” Steenhuisen said.

“In these extraordinary circumstances, we call for parliament to urgently be reconvened for President Ramaphosa to address parliament and the nation on this escalating crisis.

“The president must come clean on exactly what the structural problems at Eskom are and how his government plans to address them within the coming days.”

Several efforts to turn around the heavily indebted state electricity utility have stalled, after years of state capture and mismanagement during former president Jacob Zuma’s tenure.

Eskom spokesperson Dikatso Mothae said on Tuesday it would take up to two years to see the full benefits of the power utility’s recovery plan — until then the public could expect load-shedding.

Mothae said Eskom’s emergency response command and technical team had been working around the clock to stabilise the grid.

She said the country’s generating plants remained unpredictable and unreliable because of poor maintenance.

“We didn’t do enough maintenance over many years.

“The plants are unreliable because they haven’t been maintained for a long time, but we do have a recovery plan in place that will try to turn that around so we maintain these units adequately for long-term sustainability,” Mothae said.