Yacht firm’s sinking blamed on ‘youth’

The former financial director of a doomed St Francis Bay yacht company says he was too young and inexperienced to manage the R100m it blew in four years without completing a single promised luxury catamaran.



Testifying at an insolvency interrogation at the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Monday, Former Tag Yachts 50 financial director Ryan Osborne, 35, said he wished he could go back in time and do things differently...

