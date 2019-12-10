Two guilty of murder, two others acquitted
Two of the four alleged gangsters accused of a double murder in November 2016 were acquitted on all charges on Monday.
The Port Elizabeth High Court found that the state had not proven their guilt beyond reasonable doubt...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.