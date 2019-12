The Port Elizabeth 10111 emergency call lines are down.

Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the phone server had being damaged during load-shedding.

Naidu said: “The matter is being attended to. However, police are appealing to the public to please contact their local police stations.”

No time-frame could be given as to when the lines were expected back on.

Naidu said the public would be notified as soon as the matter was resolved.