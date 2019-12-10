Load-shedding could be with us another two years, says Eskom

It will take up to two years to see the full benefits of Eskom's recovery plan - until then, you can expect load-shedding, Eskom says.

Spokesperson Dikatso Mothae said the utility's emergency response command and technical team has been working around the clock to stabilise the grid.

Mothae said generating plants remained unpredictable and unreliable because of poor maintenance.

“We didn’t do enough maintenance over many years. The plants are unreliable because they haven’t been maintained for a long time, but we do have a recovery plan in place that will try to turn that around so we maintain these units adequately for long-term sustainability,” Mothae said.

On Monday, the state utility implemented stage 6 load-shedding after five days of outages at between stages 2 and 4. These were the latest and most extreme enforced power cuts to hit the country. The battle to keep the electricity supply stable, stemming from 2008, also saw rotational cuts at intervals including November and December 2018, as well as in February, October and December this year.