Desmond Tutu leaves hospital after six days

By afp - 10 December 2019
The Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation confirmed that Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu had been discharged form hospital
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES​

Archbishop Desmond Tutu has been discharged from hospital in Cape Town, his office said on Monday, after being treated for a recurring infection.

The retired archbishop, who has been receiving treatment for prostate cancer for more than two decades, went into hospital on Wednesday.

Tutu, 88, gained worldwide prominence for his opposition to white-minority rule, which won him the Nobel Peace Price in 1984.

Hailed as the moral compass of the nation, he retired from public life in 2010.

"Desmond Tutu has been discharged from hospital in Cape Town and returned home with instructions to rest," said a statement by the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation.

Tutu was last hospitalised in September 2018 and discharged after two weeks.

In 2016 he had minor surgery for a persistent infection linked to his prostate cancer treatment.

