Residents hope to declare Summerstrand a special rates area

A group of residents in Summerstrand are hoping to get the upmarket Port Elizabeth beachfront suburb declared a special rates area (SRA) and have started the process towards achieving that aim.

Business consultant Rob Wylde, interim chair of the co-ordinating team, said on Monday they had obtained information from the metro and the Mandela Bay Development Agency and were hoping now to win the 51% support from residents in the demarcated area needed to drive the project forward.

“I see Summerstrand as the jewel of Port Elizabeth but if you don’t keep shining a jewel it will lose its sparkle,” Wylde said.

“So this is a call to residents to support the declaration of a Summerstrand SRA and empower us to turn a dream into sustainable reality.”

Wylde said he did not envisage the SRA levy would be a large amount but it needed to be sufficient to tackle various issues, from security to excavated and neglected verges.

“The fibre guys have cut up our pavements and left a mess which we’re going to have to clean up, so one of the focus areas would be aesthetics.

“We would also look after the painting of street signs and ensure that the area is properly policed.

“We’ve got 20,000 students at NMU and about 2,500 pupils at four schools — Cape Recife, Pearson, Summerwood, Beachwood — and we need to make sure that they’re secure.

“We’ve also got to do more to look after our tourists.”

In this regard the thinking was to establish a proactive body that would supply visitors with information about dangerous areas and other important or interesting tourism material.

Wylde said the envisaged SRA would not cover the whole of Summerstrand, but would extend from Admiralty Way to the university and across to Second Avenue up to the area below the Sasol Garage.