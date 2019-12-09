Re-Trade project helping moms feed families

“I start collecting plastic bottles, bottle lids, cardboard boxes and tins from the moment I walk out of the house on my way to work.”

Sharing her daily routine, Sindiswa Damaneti, 55, from Walmer township, said trading waste had helped her put food on the table.

“I started trading waste in January 2018. At first I thought the Re-Trade project only assisted those who were unemployed until two friends of mine told me that anyone can trade,” Damaneti said.

“I really do appreciate what the organisation is doing for us.

“I am a domestic worker and a single parent with five children and I no longer have to worry about buying clothes for my family,” she said, adding that she was only able to buy her children clothing once a year in December.

Damaneti is among 30 traders who work with the Re-Trade Project in Walmer to feed their families.

They drop goods off for recycling and in exchange can “shop” at the Re-Trade store.

Re-Trade is a community-based recycling and social empowerment organisation in Port Elizabeth that seeks to assist the unemployed and other needy people by providing traders with access to its bartering programme, recycling skills training and special open days.

It also educates traders and the wider community about environmentally sustainable practices.

Another trader from Motherwell said she had heard about the Re-Trade project from her friend.

Yoliswa Menzi, 58, said she collected eight to 12 bags of waste which she traded for groceries and sometimes clothing.

“We have been collecting waste since 2013.

“Over the weekend and during the week, I collect plastic bottles, paper, tins and cardboard boxes from home and my neighbours and around NU11 [Motherwell]. Then on Fridays I come and trade them in.

“I don’t earn much so trading waste really makes a difference in my home. I have three children that dependent on me,” Menzi said.

Menzi said the quality of the clothes was very good, adding that she seldom bought clothes from clothing stores.

Re-Trade is a drop-off centre and food store where people can bring their rubbish or recyclable goods, and exchange them for essential items such as food, toiletries, clothes and blankets.

A volunteer at the centre, Funeka Sobele, 42, said the centre had been operating since 2013 and opened every Friday from 9am to 11am.

“We work on a points system in the shop.

“Traders get 10 points for each full plastic bag they bring, and from there they purchase food and/or toiletries.

“Goods vary from five points for noodles to 20 points for split peas,” she said.

Sobele said the centre was in need of non-perishable food items or stock that could assist the trading store.

Uviwe is one of the organisations that have responded to The Herald Christmas Cheer Campaign’s call for donations towards items needed in the daily running of the centres.

As part of the campaign, The Herald encourages charities to e-mail the newspaper at atterburyu@tisoblackstar.co.za and give a brief description of what they do, along with what they need.

A reporter will then visit the organisation so that its story can be published.

Donors can give directly to the centre, and not to The Herald.

Donors are encouraged to contact The Herald so the moment can be captured.

The store is in need of foodstuffs, deodorant, candles, matches, washing powder and other goods.

To donate to the Re-Trade Project, contact Re-Trade founder and director Maria Grewar on 074-421-8481or e-mail theretradeproject@gmail.com