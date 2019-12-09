Prisoner shot dead, cops stabbed in failed escape attempt from Joburg court

Police on Monday shot dead an awaiting-trial prisoner who tried to escape from custody at the high court in Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said the suspect was part of a five-man gang that tried to flee the court.

The gang members were appearing in court in different and unrelated cases.

“One of the suspects was fatally shot and two others seriously wounded. One suspect is in police custody and the fifth is at large. The four were apprehended before they could exit the court building,” she said.

Peters could not immediately give details about how the five had tried to carry out their botched plan.

“The circumstances surrounding the escape are still sketchy as police are on the scene with other role players, piecing together information. This includes the verification and confirmation of the identities of the suspects,” she said.

"At this stage, preliminary information suggests the suspects were armed with knives as two police members were stabbed. One member was in hospital with serious injuries," Peters said.