Jacob Zuma is in Cuba for 'medical reasons' and Mzansi has questions
News that former president Jacob Zuma had taken ill and was undergoing “treatment” in Cuba has left many asking questions.
According to a Sunday World report, Zuma was in Cuba seeking treatment for an illness linked to an alleged 2014 poison plot. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) declined in September to investigate claims that he had been poisoned because there was no medical evidence.
The publication said numerous sources close to Zuma said he did not trust SA doctors and thought they couldn't deal with poisonings.
TimesLIVE reported that Zuma's lawyer confirmed he was in Cuba and that the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture had been told he would miss the deadline to respond to an application by Redi Tlhabi to cross-examine him. The commission is yet to indicate how it will respond to Zuma's “ill health”.
Tlhabi applied to cross-examine Zuma at the commission earlier this year after Zuma accused her of being a “spy” and part of a group that “co-ordinated [an] attempt to assassinate” his character.
She said she had received death threats after the former president's testimony.
Given the timing, many on social media have suggested Zuma's illness was “convenient”.
Here is a snapshot of the reactions.
Zuma sneaking out of the country for Cuba to get medical treatment, how is it that these corrupt African leaders always seeking treatment in a foreign country. He disregard our highly qualified drs and he overlooked his own sangomas too. What is this crook up to.— Keith Marshall (@samadie1) December 9, 2019
"Zuma in Cuba seeking treatment for an illness linked to an alleged poison plot from 2014." Jacob I wish you a speedy and full recovery, you have to have you day in court, you not going to get out of it like the Guptas and Gavin Watson.— southafricanboer (@africanboer) December 8, 2019
Did I hear correctly that Mr JG Zuma went to a hospital in Cuba for whatever is troubling him? Any good enough hospitals here in Mzantsi? pic.twitter.com/lYrMVNk85a— Mpumie (@Mpumie2017) December 8, 2019
So now #zuma is being flown to Cuba? because he is sick (poisoned?). We are getting closer to his day in Court he wanted so badly. (Almost as badly as #malema now wants his.?) Can anyone say: #ShabirShaik???— ALETTAHA???? (@ALETTAHA) December 8, 2019