News

Jacob Zuma is in Cuba for 'medical reasons' and Mzansi has questions

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 09 December 2019
Given the timing, many on social media have suggested Jacob Zuma's illness was 'convenient'.
Given the timing, many on social media have suggested Jacob Zuma's illness was 'convenient'.
Image: File

News that former president Jacob Zuma had taken ill and was undergoing “treatment” in Cuba has left many asking questions.

According to a Sunday World report, Zuma was in Cuba seeking treatment for an illness linked to an alleged 2014 poison plot. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) declined in September to investigate claims that he had been poisoned because there was no medical evidence.

The publication said numerous sources close to Zuma said he did not trust SA doctors and thought they couldn't deal with poisonings.

TimesLIVE reported that Zuma's lawyer confirmed he was in Cuba and that the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture had been told he would miss the deadline to respond to an application by Redi Tlhabi to cross-examine him. The commission is yet to indicate how it will respond to Zuma's “ill health”.

Tlhabi applied to cross-examine Zuma at the commission earlier this year after Zuma accused her of being a “spy” and part of a group that “co-ordinated [an] attempt to assassinate” his character.

She said she had received death threats after the former president's testimony.

Given the timing, many on social media have suggested Zuma's illness was “convenient”.

Here is a snapshot of the reactions.

Latest Videos

Twitter users react to ousting of Mongameli Bobani
Taxi drivers’ ‘short right’ to a smart look

Most Read

X