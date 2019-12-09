Patrons shine light on lacklustre Luminosity market

The much-discussed Luminosity Christmas Market at Victoria Park this weekend failed to shoot the lights out for many angry patrons who said the event was a rip-off.

Some said they enjoyed it, however — and organiser David Huni said the negative comments had been removed from the Luminosity Facebook site because they were racist hate speech.

The Herald took screen grabs of these comments, however, before they were removed.

Debbie Immelman said there was no market, the lights were too spread out and not all the displays that had been promised were there.

“Never would I recommend. I’m so disappointed.”

Liesl-Ann Strydom said the advertisement did not reflect the reality she and her party had experienced.

“What a joke. My house décor is better.

“The train ride is an extra R30 per kid.”

Jenni-Lynn Robertson said she thought the lights were pretty, “but I really did expect more for my R65”.

“The ad says ‘Luminosity Christmas Market’, and there was a chip n dip wagon, a caravan selling boerewors rolls and a lady selling various items with light — balloons, toy guns and so on.

“In terms of light displays there were two light tunnels, a standing Father Christmas, a big bear, a Christmas bauble people could walk into, two reindeer in the trees, some of which were lit up, a few light pillars and a small lit-up piano.

“For the kids there was a little train, a big blow-up pool with bumper boats and two of those barrel-like things which rolled around.

“It definitely did not live up to what was advertised.”