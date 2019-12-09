David Mabuza accuser arrested on new perjury rap

The woman who accused Deputy President David Mabuza of plotting to kill people and drafting a hit-list has been arrested for perjury.

Petronella Nomfundo Sambo, 32, was arrested by Lowscreek, Mpumalanga, police after she allegedly reported a false robbery, informing police that she was working as an administration clerk and had been robbed of her work equipment, including a laptop.

She allegedly also told the police that she was placed in witness protection and kept at a safe place.

She also allegedly lied to gain entry into a safe place for police witnesses and victims of violence by claiming she was a lawyer investigating a "high-profile case".

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said: "We can confirm that we arrested a 32-year-old suspect on a charge of perjury on Friday.

This came after the accused opened a case of robbery at the Lowscreek police station, and our preliminary investigation proved that she gave police wrong information including her names and ID number.

"The accused told police that she was working for Sabie Sisop Komatiland as an administration clerk and was robbed of money and a laptop belonging to the company."