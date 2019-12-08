Police searching for missing Bay boy, 7

Detectives from the Port Elizabeth Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit are urgently trying to find a seven-year-old boy who went missing from his grandmother’s house in Algoa Park.

According to police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu, Philasande Gilibi was last seen playing in the yard in Salcombe Street in Algoa Park on Friday afternoon.

“At about 2.30 [on Friday], his grandmother realised that he was no longer in the yard and that is when they started to search for him.”

“At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a yellow T-shirt and a pair of jeans.”

Anyone who may have seen Philasande or may know of his whereabouts is asked to contact the investigating officer Vatiswa Nontshokweni of the PE Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit on 071 362 4757 or SAPS Algoa Park on 041 4011061 or Crime Stop 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.