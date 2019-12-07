News

Power supply to some northern Joburg suburbs hit by explosion at substation

By TimesLIVE - 07 December 2019
City Power said a feederboard had blown up damaging equipment at its Brynorth substation.
Image: Supplied.

Power supply to several northern Johannesburg suburbs has been affected by an explosion at the Brynorth substation, City Power confirmed on Saturday.

It said a feederboard had blown up damaging equipment at the substation.

“It is not clear what caused the explosion but investigators are on site assessing the damage.” 

Areas affected included Bryanston, River Club, Morningside, Douglasdale and surrounding areas, it said.

The explosion happened on the Eskom side of the network, it said, adding that operators were currently on site.

“Our technicians are currently on site and ETR will only be given after technicians have determined the extent of the damage,” the power utility tweeted.

