Malema prepares for fiery challenge at EFF elective conference

One of the key topics in them is Malema's proposal that the EFF get rid of its university wing, the EFF Student Command.

His relationship with the Student Command has not been smooth, especially since he made public his views that it was not independent and relied heavily on the national leadership and was irked by its focus on rich and well-established universities.

"From time to time we have to leave our responsibilities to go and help them because they can't help themselves," he says.

"So I was provoking a debate: do we need a Student Command? Can we do without them and if we need them what must be done to strengthen them to be where they are?" Malema asks.

"They've fought good battles, they've made serious inroads and achievements but they don't exist in more than 30% of campuses in SA.

"I said to them, why shouldn't I go to the NPA and ask that we dissolve you to provoke a debate. So they must come and plead their case and say you're mad, this is what we have achieved."

Malema also wants the meeting to discuss the party's approach to coalition governments given its experience in metropolitan areas like Johannesburg, Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, where it initially helped the DA form local governments.

"Well, coalition politics is going to be with us for some time now, especially with the emergence of a lot of political parties and with the citizens not being decisive.

"We are left with no option but to subject ourselves to that arrangement of coalitions.

"Coalitions can work. We were working very nicely with (Herman) Mashaba in Johannesburg, there was no problem. Mashaba mastered the politics of coalitions

"You have to consult even on stupid things, because you may think they are stupid but they may be big on the other side. The other people may be offended by you taking a decision not speaking to them."