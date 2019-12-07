News

Family hopes Archbishop Tutu will be discharged from hospital next week

By KGAUGELO MASWENENG - 07 December 2019
The Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation confirmed that Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was still being treated in hospital.
The Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation confirmed that Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was still being treated in hospital.
Image: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / AFP

The Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation said on Friday that Archbishop Desmond Tutu was continuing to receive treatment in a Cape Town hospital.

In a statement, Niclas Kjellstrom-Matseke, the foundation's chairperson, said the Tutu family hoped that the archbishop would be discharged early next week.  

Kjellstrom-Matseke said the family was grateful for all the love and prayers sent since Tutu was admitted for a “stubborn infection”.

Latest Videos

Twitter users react to ousting of Mongameli Bobani
Taxi drivers’ ‘short right’ to a smart look

Most Read

X