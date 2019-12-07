Family hopes Archbishop Tutu will be discharged from hospital next week

The Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation said on Friday that Archbishop Desmond Tutu was continuing to receive treatment in a Cape Town hospital.

In a statement, Niclas Kjellstrom-Matseke, the foundation's chairperson, said the Tutu family hoped that the archbishop would be discharged early next week.

Kjellstrom-Matseke said the family was grateful for all the love and prayers sent since Tutu was admitted for a “stubborn infection”.