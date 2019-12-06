Uber reveals thousands of reported sexual assaults in US

Nearly 6,000 sexual assaults, including more than 450 cases of rape, were reported to Uber in the United States in 2017 and 2018, the ride-sharing company said Thursday, as it faces increasing pressure to cope with complaints of abuse.

The safety report, which details reports of attacks on both passengers and drivers, is the first time Uber has publicly disclosed the figures.

The report also revealed 19 fatal assaults related to the company over the two-year period.

The reported sexual assaults ranged from "non-consensual sexual penetration" to unwanted kissing or touching.

While the total number of reported assaults went up from 2017 to 2018 in three of five categories, including rape, the ride-sharing service said the frequency of attacks had actually fallen due to the number of trips increasing.

"From 2017 to 2018, Uber saw approximately a 16 percent decrease in the average incident rate across the five most serious sexual assault categories reported," the report said.

"While these reports are rare, every report represents an individual who came forward to share an intensely painful experience. Even one report is one too many," it said.