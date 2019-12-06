R8,600 could 'buy a driver's licence' at these testing stations — until now

Eight thousand, six hundred rand.

That was the minimum going rate for those wanting to bypass having to demonstrate their proficiency behind the wheel and simply buy a driver’s licence at two testing stations in Limpopo.

Until the Hawks started knocking on doors at the Malamulele and Mutale testing stations in the province on Thursday.

The takedown operation resulted in the arrest of 10 suspects aged 29 to 54, for allegedly selling licences. They included a senior licensing officer, three examiners, two clerks, a cashier, instructor, general worker and a middleman.