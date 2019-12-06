R8,600 could 'buy a driver's licence' at these testing stations — until now
Eight thousand, six hundred rand.
That was the minimum going rate for those wanting to bypass having to demonstrate their proficiency behind the wheel and simply buy a driver’s licence at two testing stations in Limpopo.
Until the Hawks started knocking on doors at the Malamulele and Mutale testing stations in the province on Thursday.
The takedown operation resulted in the arrest of 10 suspects aged 29 to 54, for allegedly selling licences. They included a senior licensing officer, three examiners, two clerks, a cashier, instructor, general worker and a middleman.
Hawks spokesperson Capt Matimba Maluleke said the bust followed a “community outcry” since 2017 about corrupt activities at testing stations in the province.
“The Hawks’ investigation revealed that the driving licences were sold at a minimum of R8,600 per applicant,” said Maluleke.
The Hawks’ serious corruption investigation team collaborated with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) to nail the suspects.
The 10 were expected to appear in the Malamulele and Mutale magistrates' courts on Friday.