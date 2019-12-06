Gauteng government wants more accountability for coalitions

Maile said the report was deliberated on within the context of identifying a variety of systemic and deep-seated challenges faced by the two strategic metros in the province, namely Tshwane and Johannesburg.

“Further to that, these coalitions by nature are not based on a uniform political programme or formal, binding agreements, to which the public can hold these coalition partners to account. This in turn, has had an adverse effect on the stability and functioning of councils, their capacity to meet their constitutional responsibilities as per section 152 of the constitution and ultimately on their ability to deliver services to citizens,” Maile explained.

Though Maile conceded that coalition arrangements are not an anomaly within a healthy democracy, he said there was an urgent need to tighten accountability to the public and protect their interests through legislation that will enforce binding legal agreements that the public can then use to determine whether their interests are being served or not.

“In so doing, we will bring stability to municipal governance in a coalition arrangement by removing the opportunity for political opportunism whereby parties without a popular mandate from the people collapse governance and bring instability within municipalities through opportunistic motions of no confidence that are not in the interests of advancing service delivery, but rather for the furtherance of narrow, partisan interests,” he added.