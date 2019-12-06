From petrol attendant to filling station owner

Aubrey Ndouvhada went from being a petrol attendant to becoming owner of a Sasol garage in his village in Limpopo.

The 36-year-old father of three from Botlokwa, north of Polokwane, dropped out of the Tshwane University of Technology where he was studying towards a qualification in education because of lack of funds.

"After I passed grade 12, I went to study education but I wasn't passionate about it. I didn't even last three months because I didn't have any funding."

Ndouvhada said he went back home where he started a car wash business outside a hospital. "This is where I met Dr [Mica] Maphoto, who saw potential in me. I told him I want to own a petrol station one day and he gave me R15,000 to buy [a piece of] land."

He said he eventually got a job as a petrol attendant where he worked between 2009 and 2012. "I spoke to the owner and asked him how to go about getting a filling station. He sat me down and explained the entire process to me. After that, every year, I made sure that I achieved one thing on the list to reach my dream," he said.

Ndouvhada said he was rejected by many oil companies when he approached them with his paperwork.

"A lot of them didn't believe in me, they would even think I was instead looking for a job."