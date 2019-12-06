Former cop, 80, killed in pension paypoint robbery

Police have confirmed that an 80-year-old pensioner - a former police officer - was the person killed during a cash paypoint robbery in the Free State on Thursday.

Fidelity CEO Wahl Bartmann said guards were stationed at a pension pay point in the farming town of Marquard when they saw two suspicious looking cars approaching.

A gang of armed robbers was travelling in the green Mercedes-Benz and a white Volkswagen Golf. Bartmann said the guards immediately locked down the cash van and requested police backup.

Police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo said the pay point was directly opposite the Marquard police station.