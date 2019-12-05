Social development deputy minister says women are 'equally responsible' for gender-based violence
Deputy minister of social development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu's recent comments on gender-based violence (GBV) have sparked fierce debate on social media.
Amid the 16 days of activism for no violence against women and children campaign, Bogopane-Zulu on Wednesday shared some strong opinions at a conference addressing the issues, saying that women played a part and that men were not solely to blame for gender-based violence.
In her speech, Bogopane-Zulu said women were not only victims but contributors too.
“Let's not sit about waiting for enough evidence while women and children are dying. Evidence and research must find us in the process of action.
“Women are not only victims, but also contributors. We raise angry boys. We are all equally guilty.”
According to Bogopane-Zulu, one of the contributing factors included women withholding their children from their fathers, which leads to anger and rage, which then turns into acts of gender-based violence and femicide.
She also said it was time women took accountability and this accountability must be noted and considered when creating programmes to address such issues.
Bogopane-Zulu said she felt that the same victim-contributor theory should also be applied to the spreading of HIV, and many other issues where women are only seen as victims and not contributors.
Watch the full speech below:
Her comments did not sit well with all, as many felt that she took a serious issue and turned it into a blame game.
Others agreed with her comments. Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.
She makes it clear that women are rarely the perpetrators of rape and murder. But on a wider social scale women uphold patriarchal violence and the part they play in the continuation of patriarchal violence is NB. This is something feminist theorists have discussed for decades.— IG neo_url (@Neo_url) December 4, 2019
Yesterday a deputy minister said that women are complicit in gender-based violence because they raise angry boys and I just-— Ru (@Rufaro_Samanga) December 5, 2019
I need every incompetent civil servant to be fired so women can stop dying in this country! We are here, we will do the work.
Society is never satisfied until it can pin men's horrendous actions on women. Ladies, we are still going to protest/cry. There's no will power to ending femicide. Do they even ask where the fathers are while women 'raise angry boys'? https://t.co/p2xBKn68oI— Misaveni (@Joy4HG) December 4, 2019
Also shocked and saddened to read the Deputy Minister's statement today that indicated she believes women are to blame for GBV https://t.co/uW7BTsL7Vt— Jen Thorpe (@Jen_Thorpe) December 4, 2019
Social Development Deputy Minister Hendrietta Ipeleng Bogopane-Zulu says women also contribute to gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) – a scourge that continues to haunt and kill women and children in South Africa on a daily basis.— Brasol Makgalemela (@BrasolM) December 4, 2019
@BogopaneZulu Thank you for the points you raised at the "Prevention of Violence against women and girls in Southern Africa - from Evidence to Action".— Cano (@canzazu) December 4, 2019