Northern areas’ music school to perform in London
A music school in the northern areas determined to prove that talent can outweigh trouble in the gang-ridden area has opted to showcase its musical powers in London in 2020.
Pandora’s Musical Box was established in 2010 by Verrick Erasmus at his Gelvandale home.
The school has been raising funds for the London tour since 2018 , and is organising a musical expo and family fun day at Gelvandale Stadium as its final 2019 fundraiser on Saturday.
Pandora’s Musical Box will be taking 20 students and 13 mentors, including some parents, on a 14-day tour in September 2020, during which the students will visit music schools as well as attend classical concerts and theatres.
The students will also be writing a musical exam with the Royal Schools of Church Music at one of its facilities.
The initial quote they received for their round trip was about R2m, but Erasmus says they have since received a discount for the children who will be going on tour.
“I am happy to say that we have raised most of the money needed.
“Initially each child had to raise R38,000 but with the discount we received, they now only need to raise R31,000 each,” Erasmus said.
He said each child had collected at least R25,000. Their expenses include flights, accommodation, food and transport.
Erasmus said the fundraiser would be a day for the whole family.
“There will jumping castles, face painting, a FIFA 20 tournament, dance competition and a soccer tournament by the Bay FC soccer club.”
He said there would be prizes to be won.
The school will also be launching its newly formed band, which will take centre stage from 5pm.
Band member and drum tutor Bryan Miller said the formation of the band was long overdue.
Erasmus said the school, which started with just two students, had grown immensely, and now mentored 84 piano students, 36 guitarists, four violinists and 12 drummers – ranging in age from four to 69.
Piano student Caleb October, 11, said with the help of his mother he had managed to raise the majority of the necessary funds and was looking forward to his first trip out of the country.
Erasmus said in 2019 the school had also opened its doors to children with special needs, adding that music gave them hope.