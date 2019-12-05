Northern areas’ music school to perform in London

A music school in the northern areas determined to prove that talent can outweigh trouble in the gang-ridden area has opted to showcase its musical powers in London in 2020.

Pandora’s Musical Box was established in 2010 by Verrick Erasmus at his Gelvandale home.

The school has been raising funds for the London tour since 2018 , and is organising a musical expo and family fun day at Gelvandale Stadium as its final 2019 fundraiser on Saturday.

Pandora’s Musical Box will be taking 20 students and 13 mentors, including some parents, on a 14-day tour in September 2020, during which the students will visit music schools as well as attend classical concerts and theatres.

The students will also be writing a musical exam with the Royal Schools of Church Music at one of its facilities.

The initial quote they received for their round trip was about R2m, but Erasmus says they have since received a discount for the children who will be going on tour.