Gavin Watson’s BMW fetches R590,000 at auction

Hundreds of bidders — many from car dealerships and logistic companies — attended the auction of assets belonging to several African Global Operations (formerly Bosasa) entities in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

The late Gavin Watson’s blue 2016 BMW X5 sold for R590,000.

Soon after buying the car owned by the founder of Bosasa — who died in a car accident two months ago — the bidder left and refused to take interviews.

Another pricey vehicle was a 2016 Mercedes-Benz C250, with 95,640km on the clock, which sold for R255,000.