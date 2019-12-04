Wall of hope for Schauderville
In an effort to bring hope, light and unity to young people affected by violence in Schauderville, Uviwe Child & Youth Services together with renowned graffiti artist Jaco “The Muralist” Uitenweerde painted a wall of hope on the organisation’s south-facing boundary wall.
Uviwe Child & Youth Services director Anna-Louise Olivier said the children and youth of Schauderville played an integral part in the creative development of the mural design as well as in its implementation...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.