Wall of hope for Schauderville

By Zizonke May - 04 December 2019

In an effort to bring hope, light and unity to young people affected by violence in Schauderville, Uviwe Child & Youth Services together with renowned graffiti artist Jaco “The Muralist” Uitenweerde painted a wall of hope on the organisation’s south-facing boundary wall.

Uviwe Child & Youth Services director Anna-Louise Olivier  said the children and youth of Schauderville played an integral part in the creative development of the mural design as well as in its implementation...

