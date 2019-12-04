UDM deputy president says women’s department doing little-to-nothing about GBV crisis

The UDM's deputy president, Nqabayomzi Kwankwa, has questioned the women's department's role, saying it has failed to face the challenges of gender-based violence (GBV).

Kwankwa attended the National Assembly's debate on 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children on Tuesday.

The debate was under the theme, “Enough is enough — 365 days to end Gender-Based Violence”.

In his speech, Kwankwa said the department was doing little-to-nothing.

“This department, to us [UDM], fails us in its programme of social transformation and economic empowerment. Policy stakeholder co-ordination and knowledge management, even though useful, is not what we need to address the current crisis of gender-based violence.

“The department has no teeth and issuing statements after violence has occurred, as required, is not useful,” said Kwankwa.

He said a major point of concern for the UDM was that alleged crimes were reported daily on social media.

“As a society that lives in the digital era, we have to do something about the rising levels of GBV that take place in online spaces, with little girls and young women regularly reporting harassment and abuse on these platforms that go unpunished and unnoticed to a point where they [have] to exercise self-censure,” he said.

When contacted for comment, the women's department said it doesn't comment on statements made by political party heads.