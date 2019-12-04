Perly kingpin Brown turns to appeal court to get out of jail
Jailed abalone syndicate kingpin Julian Brown says the Supreme Court of Appeal should set aside his conviction for racketeering because his trial was unfair and no perlemoen were found in his possession.
Brown also said he could not understand why he had been handed a sentence as hefty as 18 years’ imprisonment...
