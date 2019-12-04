Gripping snap of kill strikes gold

PREMIUM

An Addo resident and wildlife photographer has won the prestigious The Greatest Maasai Mara Photography Competition.



Lee-Anne Robertson’s eye-catching photograph of a lion gripping the neck of a wildebeest while it stares directly into the camera impressed the judges and earned her a five-night safari in the Maasai Mara reserve, with accommodation for two at the Angama Mara safari lodge in Kenya and a cash prize. ..

