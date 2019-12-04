Child crime victims cannot be named, even after turning 18 — ConCourt

The anonymity of child victims or perpetrators of crime should remain beyond the age of 18, unless they consent to revealing their identity after they have reached adulthood.

The Constitutional Court made this provisional order on Wednesday as it extended the protection of anonymity to child victims, witnesses and perpetrators of crime.

The court ruled on Section 153(4) of the Criminal Procedure Act, which before expressly provided anonymity protections for accused children or witnesses in criminal proceedings, but did not extend these protections to child victims.

Last year, the Supreme Court of Appeal held that section 154(3) was constitutionally invalid to the extent that it did not protect the anonymity of children who were victims of crime.

That part was confirmed by the Constitutional Court on Wednesday.

The court also declared that the same section was constitutionally invalid in that the protection received by child victims, witnesses and accused did not extend beyond them reaching the age of 18 years.