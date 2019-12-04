Chabane decided to move Maseko from GCIS, says Baloyi

It was his cabinet colleague Collins Chabane who decided to transfer Themba Maseko out of the Government Communication Information System (GCIS) in 2011, former public services and administration minister Richard Baloyi told the state capture inquiry.

The issue of Maseko being replaced by state capture-implicated Mzwanele Manyi again came under the spotlight on Tuesday — this time with Baloyi contradicting parts of Maseko’s initial testimony.

Maseko’s removal from the GCIS was leaked in the media and his transfer announced at a cabinet meeting on February 2 2011.

When Maseko first took the stand at the inquiry in 2018, he said Chabane, the former minister in the presidency, had told him that then president Jacob Zuma had given the instruction that Maseko should be booted out.