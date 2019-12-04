Bhisho moves to pay NPOs faster
The Eastern Cape department of social development must submit a report within 30 days to the Bhisho legislature detailing how it plans to ensure NPOs are paid within three weeks of submitting their invoices.
Nonprofit organisations in the province have battled to receive their monthly subsidies from the government...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.