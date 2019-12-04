Alleged Cape gang boss to finally stand trial in March

Alleged gang boss Ralph Stanfield will go on trial in March after losing two preliminary skirmishes in a huge guns-to-gangs case.

Stanfield, believed to be the boss of the 28s gang, will appear in the Khayelitsha Regional Court alongside his partner, his sister, at least three former police officers and 18 others.

The case will finally get under way almost six years after Stanfield was arrested.

It will involve more than 100 charges relating to a flood of guns which drove gang warfare on the Cape Flats to unprecedented levels of bloodshed.

An earlier charge sheet said the 28s “managed the procurement, transfer, use, concealment and disposal of firearms and dangerous weapons to protect gang-related territory”.