Slain man admitted to ordering hits on taxi bosses

PREMIUM

Businessman Mlungiseleli Mlanjana, who was shot dead in October while sitting in his Mercedes-Benz outside the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton, had just minutes before apologised at the packed hall for ordering hits on three taxi bosses, it has emerged.



Mlanjana, 62, who had stepped down as the Port Elizabeth and District Taxi Association chair recently, was shot multiple times at about 2.30pm on October 31...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.