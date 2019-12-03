Shock and anger as Mzansi reacts to the murder of Anele Hoyana

Many South Africans are reeling after the death of 40-year-old sangoma Anele Hoyana. He was beaten by farmer Fritz Majeke Joubert after a reported botched “cleansing ceremony” on Saturday morning, reported DispatchLIVE.

The incident happened at Joubert's Geluksdal farm, Brakfontein, near Gonubie. Joubert posted two videos on his Facebook account that gave some leads into what may have transpired.

Hoyana, his wife and two children were living at Joubert's farm temporarily to perform a cleansing ceremony which would see Joubert ordained as one of the traditional leadership members.

One of the two videos posted by Joubert on Facebook shows him in a Springbok T-shirt ranting in English, Xhosa and Zulu “my name is Fritz 'Majeke' Joubert" and I am the chosen one. Viva, viva, amandla.