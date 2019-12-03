SA's dangerous roads give minister the blues

The N4 in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga, and R61 in Mbizana, Eastern Cape, have been declared the country's most dangerous roads.

This is according to an analysis conducted by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) in the past five years. The announcement comes after 24 people were killed in the two provinces over the past weekend.

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane told Sowetan sister publication TimesLIVE they had drawn up a list of 100 roads across the country which are notorious for fatal accidents.

Zwane said the N4 in Nelspruit averaged around 20 deaths a year, while the R61 in Mbizana averaged 15.

"The analysis was done over five years. This will also help when we deploy traffic officials on our roads this coming festive season," Zwane said.

Zwane attributed the number of deaths at the weekend to drunken driving.

"We have come to know that over month-end weekends, fatalities increase. People have more money to spend on alcohol," he said.

Zwane said traffic officials will concentrate on speeding, overloading and jaywalking for the duration of the festive season.